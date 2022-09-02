Official: Russia’s war has killed over 7,000 civilians, injured 5,500 since Feb. 24
September 2, 2022 9:59 pm
In a televised address on Sept. 2, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin added that Russian forces have shelled Ukraine over 22,000 times, hitting civilian targets 90% of the time.
