externalOfficial: Russia’s war has killed over 7,000 civilians, injured 5,500 since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 9:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a televised address on Sept. 2, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin added that Russian forces have shelled Ukraine over 22,000 times, hitting civilian targets 90% of the time.

