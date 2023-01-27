Official: Russian missile hit infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 1

Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said Russian forces struck several infrastructure sites, injuring at least one.

The fire broke out at one site after the attack, Kurtiev wrote in a Telegram post on Jan. 27. The injured man has been hospitalized.

Russia may be capable of launching repeated massive missile strikes against Ukraine for up to nine months, Estonia’s Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 27. Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets.