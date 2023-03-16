Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 4:15 am
Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast early on March 9, regional Governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Telegram. 

A few private residences were also damaged in the region. Marchenko didn't provide any further details. 

Electricity supply was partially limited for industrial and household customers in the region, according to the governor. He said that air defense has already downed Russian missiles.  

No casualties have been reported. 

Air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions at 4 a.m. local time. 

"We expect second wave (of Russia's missile launching) and I urge all residents to remain in shelters," Marchenko wrote on Telegram. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

