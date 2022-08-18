Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 18, 2022 4:39 am
According to Yurii Sobolevskyi, deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council, Russian forces have expressed wanting to hold the sham “referendum” in Kherson Oblast at the same time as in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 11. Sobolevskyi said this is an indication that Russian forces lack local public support.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
