Official: Russian forces may postpone sham ‘referendum’ in temporarily occupied parts of Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 18, 2022 4:39 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Yurii Sobolevskyi, deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council, Russian forces have expressed wanting to hold the sham “referendum” in Kherson Oblast at the same time as in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 11. Sobolevskyi said this is an indication that Russian forces lack local public support.