Official: Russian forces kill 2 people, injure 4 in Kherson on Dec. 18

Halyna Luhova, the head of Kherson City Council, reported on Dec. 18 that Russian troops shelled Kherson 12 times throughout the day, killing two people.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that Russian forces struck Kherson at midday on Dec. 18.

Kherson has been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since the city was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.

With the Dnipro River now effectively serving as the front line, the prospects are slim for Russian forces to be pushed out of artillery range of Kherson.