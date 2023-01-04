Official: Russian attack on Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, kills 1 person, injures 4
January 4, 2023 11:24 am
The head of the Kurakhove military administration, Roman Padun, reported that Russia’s overnight attack on Kurakhove on Jan. 4 killed one person and injured four.
Padun said that three high-rise buildings, two homes, and power supply lines were damaged.
Restoration efforts are underway, he added.
On Jan. 3, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces hit a residential area in Kurakhove with artillery, killing one person and wounding two.
