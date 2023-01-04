Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Official: Russian attack on Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, kills 1 person, injures 4

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 4, 2023 11:24 am
The head of the Kurakhove military administration, Roman Padun, reported that Russia’s overnight attack on Kurakhove on Jan. 4 killed one person and injured four. 

Padun said that three high-rise buildings, two homes, and power supply lines were damaged. 

Restoration efforts are underway, he added. 

On Jan. 3, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces hit a residential area in Kurakhove with artillery, killing one person and wounding two. 

