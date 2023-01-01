Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Official: Russian attack kills 1 in liberated Kherson overnight on Jan. 1.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 2:25 pm
A Russian attack killed one person in Kherson overnight on Jan. 1, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office.

The attack also injured one person and damaged a local children's hospital, he said. 

Russian troops hit the city seven times and “over 700 windows were broken,” Tymoshenko added.

Russia has stepped up its shelling of the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since its withdrawal from Kherson in early November.

On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing two people and wounding over 30.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in Ukraine's center, south, east, and west. 

