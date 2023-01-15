Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Official: Over 1,000 people need housing in Dnipro following Russia’s Jan. 14 strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 11:57 pm
Around 1,700 people need housing after having been left without electricity, heating, and proper insulation following Russia’s strike on an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. 

Russia’s strike, which killed at least 12 people and injured 64, reportedly destroyed 72 apartments in the complex, leaving around 100 to 200 people, including 50 children, without a home. 

First responders are still at the scene to rescue people from under the rubble.

New “invincibility centers,” which offer people the ability to warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet amid Russia’s ongoing attacks, will be set up near the building, Tymoshenko said.

The strike occurred during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since Oct. 10.

Explosions were reported in at least 10 Ukrainian regions across the country, such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

Local authorities reported that air defense was downing Russian missiles in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Ukraine downed 18 cruise missiles, including the Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr missiles, launched from the air and the sea. Seven guided air missiles Kh-59 were also shot down, the report said.

Two Russian missiles hit a critical infrastructure site in Kharkiv Oblast, leading to emergency power cut-offs, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
