Saturday, January 14, 2023

Media: Kharkiv metro temporarily stops due to power shutdown amid Russian strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 4:21 pm
Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast of the country, on Jan. 14 during yet another Russian large-scale missile strike on Ukraine.

Due to the ongoing attack on energy infrastructure, most districts lack power in Kharkiv, leading to the metro’s temporary halt, according to multiple media reports.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, two Russian missiles hit a critical infrastructure site in Kharkiv Oblast, leading to emergency power cut-offs.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo earlier said that following Russia’s attack on energy infrastructure on the morning of Jan. 14, consumption limits had been put in place across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system. Emergency power cuts were introduced in 11 Ukrainian oblasts.

