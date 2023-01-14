Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 14, 2023

Explosions reported across Ukraine amid yet another Russian large-scale missile attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 3:49 pm
Explosions were reported in at least 10 Ukrainian regions during a nationwide air raid alert amid yet another large-scale Russian missile attack in the afternoon of Jan. 14.

Reports about explosions came from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts. 

In Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Lviv oblasts, local authorities confirmed the word of air defense downing Russian missiles.

The air raid alert went off in all Ukrainian oblasts but occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea between 2-3 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv, damaging some undisclosed infrastructure in the city and a residential building outside the city.

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said it had introduced emergency power cuts in 11 Ukrainian oblasts following the attack. The operator also put consumption limits across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system.

