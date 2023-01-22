Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Official: Landmine explosion injures 4, including baby, in Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 1:25 am
Share

Hanna Zamazieieva, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council, reported on Jan. 21 that a car hit a landmine in the village of Liubomyrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast. According to her, four people were injured, including a three-week-old baby.

She urged residents to be cautious.

According to Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry, Mykolaiv Oblast is one of the most explosive-contaminated regions of Ukraine.

“According to experts’ calculations, the total area of the region, probably contaminated by mines and unexploded ammunition, is almost 2,614 square kilometers,” the ministry reported.

On Jan. 19, the ministry said that the UN intends to allocate $4 million for demining of Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK