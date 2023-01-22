Official: Landmine explosion injures 4, including baby, in Mykolaiv Oblast

Hanna Zamazieieva, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council, reported on Jan. 21 that a car hit a landmine in the village of Liubomyrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast. According to her, four people were injured, including a three-week-old baby.

She urged residents to be cautious.

According to Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry, Mykolaiv Oblast is one of the most explosive-contaminated regions of Ukraine.

“According to experts’ calculations, the total area of the region, probably contaminated by mines and unexploded ammunition, is almost 2,614 square kilometers,” the ministry reported.

On Jan. 19, the ministry said that the UN intends to allocate $4 million for demining of Mykolaiv Oblast.