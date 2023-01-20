Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 20, 2023

UN to allocate around $4 million for demining of Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 3:30 am
Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry reported on Jan. 19 that the UN plans to allocate money to purchase mechanized demining equipment and train operators to deactivate explosives in Mykolaiv Oblast.

According to the ministry, Mykolaiv Oblast is one of the most explosive-contaminated regions of Ukraine.

“According to experts’ calculations, the total area of the region, probably contaminated by mines and unexploded ammunition, is almost 2,614 square kilometers,” the ministry wrote in a statement.

On Dec. 16, Mykolaiv Oblast police chief Serhii Shaikhet said that local children discovered an armed PMN-2 anti-personnel mine inside a backpack in liberated Sniihurivka.

Previously, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that nearly 40% of the country’s territory has been mined since Russia’s all-out war.

