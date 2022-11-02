Official: Kamikaze drone hits energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.
November 2, 2022 11:58 pm
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of KryvyRih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said that the damage was "significant." Several areas of the city were left without electricity and water due to the attack, he added.
