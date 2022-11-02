Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 2, 2022

externalOfficial: Kamikaze drone hits energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

This item is part of our running news digest

November 2, 2022 11:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of KryvyRih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said that the damage was "significant." Several areas of the city were left without electricity and water due to the attack, he added. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok