During Mykolaiv Oblast’s curfew from 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 5 until 5:00 a.m. on Aug. 8, at least 400 people were detained on the basis of collaborating with Russian forces, according to Dmytro Marchenko, major general of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Marchenko said that supporting evidence was found proving that each detainee passed valuable information to the Russian military.