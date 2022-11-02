NYT: Russian military leaders reportedly discussed use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian military leaders have discussed how and when Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous U.S. intelligence officials.

"The conversations alarmed the (President Joe) Biden administration because they showed how frustrated Moscow had become over its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine," the NYT wrote.

However, U.S. officials said they had no evidence that the Russians were moving nuclear weapons or taking other tactical measures to prepare for a strike, the story reads.