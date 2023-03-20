Ukraine receives Leopard tanks from Norway

German-made Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Norway are being prepared to be transported to Ukraine. (Maria Selnes/Norwegian Armed Forces)

Norway has delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine, Norwegian Armed Forces reported on March 20.

Ukrainian tank crews are already being trained to operate Leopards in Poland, according to the report.

Norway also allocated funds to purchase ammunition and spare parts for the Leopard 2 tanks, the country’s military wrote.

“It is important for Norwegian and European security that Russia does not win with its aggression against Ukraine,” said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Norway announced its plans to send Leopard 2A4 to Ukraine on Jan. 25 but didn't initially specify the number of tanks to be delivered. Norway has a total of 36 Leopard 2s in its arsenal.

On March 10, the Norwegian government said it would also provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) over spring.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The first country to transfer long-sought modern Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine was Poland. It delivered the first batch of four tanks on Feb. 24 and then sent 10 more in early March.