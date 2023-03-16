Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Poland transfers 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 3:30 pm
Share

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak confirmed at a briefing on March 9 that 10 more Leopard 2 tanks had been transferred to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate the tanks has concluded.

"We are dealing with a battalion of heavy tanks, which in the case of the Polish side have already been transferred, and in the case of our allies will be transferred to Ukraine in a very short time," he said.

Poland has led Western efforts in providing Ukraine with modern Leopard main battle tanks, having delivered the first batch of four tanks on Feb. 24.

The Polish defense minister also told reporters that his country was ready to launch a maintenance center for Leopard tanks transferred to Ukraine.

"The challenge with providing spare parts for these tanks is that it stopped 20 years ago," Błaszczak explained. "But we are ready to resume production. We are currently in talks with the Germans to ensure that the Leopard tanks that have been or will be delivered to Ukraine are serviced and repaired in Poland through our cooperation."



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK