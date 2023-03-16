Norway announces delivery of more NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

Nowegian defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram (L) meets with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on March 10, 2023. (Office of the President of Ukraine)

Norway will provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine over spring, according to a brief posted on the Norwegian governement website on March 10.

The delivery of the joint Norwegian-U.S.-designed system will double the two firing units provided by Washington over the autumn of last year.

The announcement came after a visit of Norwegian defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram to Kyiv on March 10, where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and other top officials.

“Norway has been supporting Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war," Zelensky wrote on Telegram of the meeting, "and has done a lot for our soldiers to become stronger on the battlefield. We appreciate it.”

Since Russia began conducting mass missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructre in October, Ukraine has begun receiving modern Western-built air defense systems to help protect its airspace.

On Nov. 16, U.S. defense minister Lloyd Austin reported that the NASAMS systems already provided to Kyiv have had a "100% success rate" in shooting down Russian missiles.