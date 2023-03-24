Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Northern Command: Russia shells border area in Chernihiv Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 3:50 pm
Russian forces shelled border areas of Chernihiv Oblast on March 24, Ukraine's Northern Operational Command reported on March 24.

One person died as a result of the attack and a house burned down.

Russian forces likely shelled the border with 120 mm mortars, according to the Northern Command.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine face the threat of constant attacks due to its proximity to Russia. On March 24, Russia launched a multi-weapon attack overnight on Sumy Oblast.

Two people are dead and nine are injured after the city of Bilopilia was targeted with Grad multiple rocket launchers, guided aircraft bombs, and Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

