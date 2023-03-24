Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, March 24, 2023

Russia launches multi-weapon attack on Sumy Oblast overnight on March 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 12:02 pm
Russia attacked the city of Bilopilia in Sumy Oblast overnight on March 24 using Grad multiple rocket launchers, guided aircraft bombs, and Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

As a result of the attack on Bilopilia, at least two people are dead and nine are injured. 

Among the fatalities is a 37-year-old police officer, the Sumy Oblast Police Office wrote on March 24. He leaves behind two children and a large family.

An administrative building, a school building, and a residential building were also destroyed. Several apartment buildings, private homes, and a dormitory were also damaged, the military administration reported. 

Multiple other settlements in Sumy Oblast were shelled, resulting in one injury and extensive property damage. 

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat acknowledged on national television that guided aircraft bombs present a serious threat given that the aircraft launching them are not within range of Ukraine's air defense systems.



