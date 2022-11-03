Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 3, 2022

New York Times: Russian military bloggers criticize Putin for rejoining grain deal

November 3, 2022 1:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's war hawks took to social media on Nov. 2 to criticize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his decision to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal to allow grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the New York Times reported, citing Russian military bloggers' social media posts. 

The paper reported one Yuri Podolyaka as telling his 2.8 million followers on Telegram that “this weakness will have a negative impact on everything: at the front lines, in the rear, in the international arena." 

It also quoted Sergei Markov, a political analyst, as saying that the decision was proof of Russian weakness: “Does all this look like a humiliating defeat for Moscow?” he asked on Telegram, to which he answered, “Yes,” adding that Moscow paid “little attention to its image,” Markov wrote, the New York Times reported.


  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok