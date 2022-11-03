New York Times: Russian military bloggers criticize Putin for rejoining grain deal

Russia's war hawks took to social media on Nov. 2 to criticize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his decision to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal to allow grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the New York Times reported, citing Russian military bloggers' social media posts.

The paper reported one Yuri Podolyaka as telling his 2.8 million followers on Telegram that “this weakness will have a negative impact on everything: at the front lines, in the rear, in the international arena."

It also quoted Sergei Markov, a political analyst, as saying that the decision was proof of Russian weakness: “Does all this look like a humiliating defeat for Moscow?” he asked on Telegram, to which he answered, “Yes,” adding that Moscow paid “little attention to its image,” Markov wrote, the New York Times reported.

