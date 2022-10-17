New York Times: Putin rejects commanders’ requests to withdraw from Kherson
September 24, 2022 2:27 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been more directly involved in planning Russia’s war in Ukraine, reports the New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. officials. While he has accepted some recommendations by Russian commanders, Putin’s increased involvement on the battlefield has reportedly “created tensions.”
