Netherlands, Denmark to join Germany in sending Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine

The defense ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany issued a joint statement on Feb. 7 saying that the three countries will provide Ukraine with at least 100 Leopard 1 battle tanks.

Ukraine will reportedly receive the first set of tanks in the coming months.

The initiative will also provide the “required logistic support and training,” as well as a “spare parts and ammunition package,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Belgium has “shown initial interest to participate” in the “Leo 1 A5 Initiative.”

“Together with Germany and Denmark, the Netherlands are providing Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks from industrial stocks,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said via Twitter.

“We remain determined to support Ukraine in their fight against the Russian aggression,” she said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced in Kyiv on Feb. 7 that Ukraine will receive over 80 older Leopard 1 battle tanks by the end of the year.

Around 20-25 tanks are set to be delivered in the summer.

Pistorius said Ukraine will receive a total of over 100 Leopard 1 tanks from several European countries, but the timeframe has yet to be determined.

Pistorius’ visit comes a few weeks after Germany decided to supply Ukraine with tanks and authorized other countries, such as Poland, to follow suit.

Pistorius said in late January that the Leopard 2 tanks should arrive in Ukraine in late March or early April after Ukrainian servicemen undergo the necessary training.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a press conference that Ukrainian forces would begin training on Leopards on Feb. 6. However, negotiations continue on logistics of the tank delivery – involving their repair, maintenance, and spare parts shipment.