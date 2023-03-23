Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
NATO chief: 'Putin doesn't plan for peace, planning for more war'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 5:22 am
Russia is increasing its military production and looking to procure more weapons as it prepares to continue its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Guardian in an interview published on March 22.

“President Putin doesn’t plan for peace, he’s planning for more war,” Stoltenberg said, adding that Russia was “reaching out to authoritarian regimes like Iran or North Korea, and others to try to get more weapons." 

As such, Western countries will have to be prepared to continue to support Ukraine with ammunition and support for a long time. 

“The need will continue to be there because this is a war of attrition; this is about the industrial capacity to sustain the support,” he told the Guardian. 

According to the NATO head, while new contracts for weapons production are in the works, "the current rate of ammunition expenditure is higher than the current production rate."


