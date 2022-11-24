Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Most trains in Ukraine delayed due to power outages

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 1:06 pm
Share

As of the morning on Nov. 24, 95 trains continue to run, but most of them are late for more than an hour because of power outages, Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported. On some routes, the delay reaches 10-13 hours, according to the company.

Ukrzaliznytsia said its international partners are providing locomotives to ensure the docking of the trains and help Ukrainians reach their destinations.

Emergency hubs with hot food and drinks, chargers, and areas for children have been set up at railway stations, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Russia launched a mass missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

It was Russia’s fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK