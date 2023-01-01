Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 1, 2023

Missile debris found in Kyiv metro, several stations closed.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 11:12 am
The Kyiv City Hall said that on Jan. 1 that objects appearing to be the debris of a missile had been found on the subway tracks. 

Several stations of the metro's red line have been closed.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and Shahed 136 kamikaze drones were shot down overnight on Jan. 1.

Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of Jan. 1. In the capital, missile debris hit a car in the Shevchenkivsky district.

Before the drone attack, Russia had also launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding at least 28, on New Year’s Eve. 

