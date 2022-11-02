Ministry: Western allies to allocate over 25 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector

The European Union and other western allies, including the U.S, Japan, and Britain, will provide 25.5 million euros to cover Ukraine's urgent energy needs, the Energy Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the funds will be channeled through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, created by the European Commission.

"No energy system was designed or built to withstand targeted missile strikes and destruction. Ukraine's energy sector needs not only financing but also the best world experience, technologies, and solutions that would allow it to withstand Russia's attacks," the statement reads.

The ministry said the EU also intends to allocate 13 million euros to restore the laboratories at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by the Russian troops and another 3.5 million euros through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to generally support the Ukrainian nuclear industry.

