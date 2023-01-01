Military intelligence: Russia modifies shelling tactics against Ukraine
January 1, 2023 11:48 pm
Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said on Jan. 1 that Russia began to change shelling tactics by combining attacks with Iranian-made combat drones and anti-defense S-300 surface-to-air missiles.
The Russian army is short of Kalibr and anti-aircraft missiles, he added.
As of the end of November, Russia has already fired more than 4,000 missiles at Ukraine, excluding S-300 and anti-aircraft missiles, according to Yuriy Ignat, a Ukrainian air force spokesman.
