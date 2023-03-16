Military administration: Russia hits energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on March 9, hitting energy infrastructure facilities, according to the regional military administration.

Zaporizhzhia city’s acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said 20,000 homes in the city were left without power due to the attack, resulting in heating and water outages as well.

Except for critical infrastructure sites, the Russian missile strike damaged two educational institutions in Zaporizhzhia, according to Kurtiev. No casualties were reported.

Electricity, heating, and water supply in the city have already been partially restored, and the repair works are ongoing, the official added.

In the early morning of March 9, Russia launched its largest missile and drone attack in months, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven.

Numerous energy infrastructure sites were targeted, resulting in nationwide blackouts.

