Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Military administration: Russia hits energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 10, 2023 12:14 am
Share

Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on March 9, hitting energy infrastructure facilities, according to the regional military administration

Zaporizhzhia city’s acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said 20,000 homes in the city were left without power due to the attack, resulting in heating and water outages as well. 

Except for critical infrastructure sites, the Russian missile strike damaged two educational institutions in Zaporizhzhia, according to Kurtiev. No casualties were reported. 

Electricity, heating, and water supply in the city have already been partially restored, and the repair works are ongoing, the official added. 

In the early morning of March 9, Russia launched its largest missile and drone attack in months, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven.

Numerous energy infrastructure sites were targeted, resulting in nationwide blackouts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK