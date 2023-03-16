Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk wins ATX Open final against Russian opponent

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk celebrates her victory at the ATX Open final in Texas on March 5, 2022. (ATX Open/Alex Smith)

Twenty-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 at the ATX Open final in Texas on March 5.

According to Ukrainian news service TSN, Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Gracheva at the start of the match and has said that she will not do so with any opponents from Russia or Belarus due to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine.

During the trophy ceremony, Kostyuk dedicated her award to the people of Ukraine.

"I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people that are fighting and dying right now," Kostyuk said as quoted by TSN.

