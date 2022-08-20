Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russia's damage to Mykolaiv reached more than $22 million.

August 21, 2022 12:39 am
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that 250 buildings, including kindergartens, schools, hospitals, and cultural and sports centers, were damaged in the city as a result of the Russian shelling since Feb.24. Around 1,500 appeals were registered from people regarding damages to their residential buildings as well.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
