Mayor: Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv
This item is part of our running news digest
September 21, 2022 3:40 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a Russian missile hit high-rises in Kholodnohirskyi district overnight on Sept. 21. Terekhov said rescuers are working at the scene. There is no information on casualties available at the moment.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.