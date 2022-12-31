Mayor: 1 person killed in Kyiv by Russia's mass missile strike

Officials reported damages in three Kyiv districts —Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi — on the afternoon of Dec. 31, following Russia's mass missile strike.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one person was killed and seven were injured in the Solomianskyi district. He said that one hospitalized person is in a critical state. According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, a private house was damaged in the district.

Klitschko also reported that there were "damages" in two of the city's districts during the Russian missile strike.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, some hotel was damaged near the Palace of Sports metro station in central Kyiv.

The statements came following reports about explosions and the work of the air defense in Kyiv during Russia's mass missile strike across Ukraine.