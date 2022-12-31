Explosions reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv oblasts during the nationwide air raid alert

According to Ukraine's state air raid alert app, explosions were reported in multiple oblasts, including Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts, in the afternoon of Dec. 31.

Multiple reports on social media also said that the air defense was working in Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr oblasts during the nationwide air raid alert.

Shortly after, the Kyiv City State Administration confirmed that the air defense was working in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Earlier on Dec. 31, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia would likely strike at Ukraine over holidays to undermine people's morale.