Mayor: Latvia sends 10 buses to Kyiv
January 10, 2023 1:33 pm
Latvia has sent ten buses from Riga to Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Jan. 10.
The buses will contain some humanitarian aid for Ukraine “collected by the residents of Latvia,” Klitschko added.
Earlier in December, the Latvian government agreed to allocate nearly 560,000 euros ($593,292) to purchase generators for Ukrainian state media.
In September, the Latvian president also became the first world leader to stay overnight in Kyiv.
Latvia recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in August.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member