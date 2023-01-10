Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Mayor: Latvia sends 10 buses to Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 1:33 pm
Latvia has sent ten buses from Riga to Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Jan. 10. 

The buses will contain some humanitarian aid for Ukraine “collected by the residents of Latvia,” Klitschko added. 

Earlier in December, the Latvian government agreed to allocate nearly 560,000 euros ($593,292) to purchase generators for Ukrainian state media. 

In September, the Latvian president also became the first world leader to stay overnight in Kyiv. 

Latvia recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in August. 

