Latvian president becomes first world leader to stay overnight in Kyiv
September 10, 2022 12:13 pm
Egils Levits arrived on Sept. 9 for the first multi-day visit that a world leader has made to Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. After meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, Levits called for the opening of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU. "Ukraine not only politically and culturally belongs to the European family, but also should be a member of the EU because the EU is an association of free democratic countries," Levits said as quoted by Interfax Ukraine.
