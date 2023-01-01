Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 1, 2023

Macron vows to support Ukraine until victory

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 6:54 am
Share

French President Emmanuel Macron in his New Year's address on Dec. 31 said that France will continue to help Ukraine "without fail" and "until victory itself."

"We will build a just and durable peace together. Count on France and count on Europe," Macron said. 

Other European leaders also promised to stick with Ukraine until victory in New Year's addresses. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his New Year message that Britain would continue to stand with Ukraine against Russian "barbaric and illegal invasion" of Ukraine in 2023.

And European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Dec. 31 that at the year's end, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin tries once again to force Ukrainians into darkness with despicable attacks." 

Despite Macron's comments in support of Ukraine on New Year's Eve, the French leader has been criticized for his remarks regarding negotiations with Russia. 

In early December, Macron faced strong backlash from Kyiv and other Baltic nations after he suggested Russia should receive security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK