Sunday, January 1, 2023

Borell: EU to continue standing by Ukraine in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 3:36 am
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Dec. 31 that at the year's end "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin tries once again to force Ukrainians into darkness with despicable attacks." 

"In 2022, Russia decided to fully abandon commitments to basic human rights and to attack Ukraine and global security," Borell tweeted. "We are resolved to continue standing by Ukraine, also in 2023." 

