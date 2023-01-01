Borell: EU to continue standing by Ukraine in 2023
January 1, 2023 3:36 am
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Dec. 31 that at the year's end "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin tries once again to force Ukrainians into darkness with despicable attacks."
"In 2022, Russia decided to fully abandon commitments to basic human rights and to attack Ukraine and global security," Borell tweeted. "We are resolved to continue standing by Ukraine, also in 2023."
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member