Monday, November 21, 2022

Local official: Russian forces strike at civilian infrastructure in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 1:17 pm
Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson on Nov. 21, injuring civilians, according to the deputy head of the Kherson Oblast Council Yurii Sobolevskyi. The official didn’t provide details on casualties and damage.

Sobolevskyi's report came following media reports about explosions in the city earlier in the day. 

Ukraine liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after forcing Russian forces to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city sits.

After their retreat to the east bank, Russian troops continued attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements in Kherson Oblast.

On Nov. 19, Russians fired at a humanitarian distribution point giving out bread in Bilozerka, injuring five people, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
