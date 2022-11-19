Support us
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Russia strikes humanitarian distribution point in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 7:02 pm
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Nov. 19 that Russian forces fired at a humanitarian distribution point giving out bread in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, injuring five people.

