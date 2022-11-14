General Staff: Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian positions in Kherson Oblast.
November 14, 2022 3:41 pm
Russian troops shelled Mylove, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, and Shevchenkivka in Kherson Oblast with artillery, Ukraine's General Staff reported.
The number of Russian forces in the occupied towns of Kakhovka, Tavriisk, and Nova Kakhovka has decreased, according to the Ukrainian military.
Ukrainian authorities continue stabilization measures, including demining, in the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast, the General Staff added.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia’s retreat to the east bank of the Dnipro River.
