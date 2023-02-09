Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 9, 2023

Mayor: 4 killed in explosion at former factory in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 9, 2023 8:08 pm
Mayor: 4 killed in explosion at former factory in KyivThe first responders are working on the explosion site at a former factory in Kyiv on Feb. 9. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram.

Four people have been killed and five have been injured in an explosion at a former factory in Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the city mayor, reported on Feb. 9. The rescue operation is still underway, he added. 

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded on the territory of the former plant in the Darnytskyi district on the city's left bank, Kyiv City Military Administration wrote

A one-story warehouse building was destroyed, and a fire broke out in an area of about 500 square meters, which was extinguished as of 8 pm, Serhii Popko, head of the administration, later reported. 

The explosion happened at 3:45 pm on Feb. 9, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. There was no air raid alarm at that time in Kyiv. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

