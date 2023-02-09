Mayor: 4 killed in explosion at former factory in Kyiv

The first responders are working on the explosion site at a former factory in Kyiv on Feb. 9. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram.

Four people have been killed and five have been injured in an explosion at a former factory in Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the city mayor, reported on Feb. 9. The rescue operation is still underway, he added.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded on the territory of the former plant in the Darnytskyi district on the city's left bank, Kyiv City Military Administration wrote.

A one-story warehouse building was destroyed, and a fire broke out in an area of about 500 square meters, which was extinguished as of 8 pm, Serhii Popko, head of the administration, later reported.

The explosion happened at 3:45 pm on Feb. 9, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. There was no air raid alarm at that time in Kyiv.