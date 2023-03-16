Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Lithuanian public broadcaster raises $14 million to buy air defense radars for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 3:37 pm
Share

Lithuania marked the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by raising 14 million euros ($14 million) for radars for Ukrainian air defense systems by crowdfunding.

The campaign was launched by Lithuanian National Radio and Television and a coalition of other Lithuanian organizations on Jan. 30, initially hoping to raise 5 million euros to purchase multifunctional tactical radars for Ukraine’s military.

The radars are needed to monitor the airspace around strategic sites in Ukraine.

“Protecting crucial infrastructure, such as power plants, water towers, etc., helps prevent disruptions to the lives of Ukrainians while the war continues,” the organizers said on the website.

Russian forces have repeatedly launched massive missile and drone attacks against civilian infrastructure across Ukraine since October, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging Ukraine's energy system, causing electricity, heating, and water cut-offs and forcing authorities to impose blackouts.

The radar campaign is not the first instance of large-scale crowdfunding of military aid to Ukraine from the nation of under three million. In June 2022, over 3.3 million euros were raised to deliver a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drone to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK