Thursday, November 24, 2022

Largest steel company suspends operation in Ukraine due to power outages

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 8:06 pm
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspended most production processes due to Russia's Nov. 23 massive missile attack on energy infrastructure, which resulted in an electricity shortage in Ukraine.

"The available amount of electricity is insufficient to support production even at 20% capacity level," the company said.

The company plans to return to normal operation immediately after the renewal of the energy supply.

Russia launched a mass missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians and damaging hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure, residential areas, and critical energy infrastructure.

The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova. The attack was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

