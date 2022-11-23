Power outages reported across Ukraine as Russia attacks energy infrastructure.

Following a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, state grid operator Ukrenergo said that emergency blackouts were introduced in all Ukrainian regions on Nov. 23.

All nuclear power plants and most thermal power plants and hydropower plants have been temporarily shut down, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the whole region was left without electricity as a result of Russia’s missile strikes on Nov. 23. Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov also reported that the whole oblast was temporarily left without electricity.

In Kyiv, parts of the city are experiencing blackouts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In the west of Ukraine, the city of Lviv was left without electricity, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said. He also warned about potential interruptions of the water supply.

On Nov. 23, Russia launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine.

The attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including the capital.

