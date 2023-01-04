Kyiv named honorary best city in the world.

Kyiv has been named the “Honorary Best City of the World 2023” in the latest ranking released by the Resonance agency.

Resonance is a consultant in tourism, real estate, and economic development with offices in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore.

“The historic Ukrainian capital is the urban beacon of courage and resilience leading a defiant nation against a murderous aggressor. It is, like the rest of Ukraine, a place of inexhaustible courage in the face of daily tragedy,” the agency said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko welcomed the decision.

“Kyiv today is the heart of Europe," he said. “A heart that continues beating for life, for development, for the beauty of the city and the comfort of its inhabitants,” he said.

The ranking, entitled “Top 100 Best Cities in the World in 2023 for Living, Working, Investing, and Traveling,” also saw London take the top spot, with Paris, New York, Tokyo, and Dubai rounding out the top five.