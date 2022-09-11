Kuleba: Partners who answer calls for weapons share in Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield
September 11, 2022 12:13 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “prompt supplies bring victory and peace closer.”
