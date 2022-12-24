Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Kuleba calls FIFA’s rejection of Zelensky’s request to offer ‘message of peace’ hypocritical

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 18, 2022 11:04 pm
Share

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the International Association of Football Federations’ (FIFA) decision to reject President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to deliver a “message of peace” during the World Cup final in Qatar. 

The decision by FIFA “showed the hypocrisy under the name ‘sports outside of politics,’” Kuleba said. 

“World sports organizations and officials have covered themselves with this phrase for too long. In fact, cowardice was always behind it,” Kuleba said. 

Argentina won the World Cup, defeating France, on Dec. 18.

On Dec. 16, the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA) rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to deliver a “message of peace” during the World Cup final in Qatar, according to CNN, citing an unnamed source.

Zelensky’s office was reportedly surprised by FIFA’s rejection of the Ukrainian president’s proposal.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the source said, adding that talks between Ukraine and FIFA were still underway.

FIFA and its European body, UEFA, suspended Russian football clubs and national teams from all competitions on Feb. 28, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK