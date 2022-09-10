ISW: Ukraine captures estimated 2,500 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensive
September 10, 2022 9:12 am
Ukrainian forces "are likely clearing pockets of disorganized Russian forces caught in the rapid Ukrainian advance to Kupiansk, Izium, and the Oskil River, given the influx of observed pictures of Russian prisoners of war in the past 48 hours," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its latest update. If Ukraine manages to cut off Russian ground line communications north and south of Izium, it may collapse Russian positions in the area, the ISW said.
