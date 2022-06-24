A failed attempt by Russian troops to set up a pontoon bridge across the Siversky Donets River on May 11 "showed a stunning lack of tactical sense" and allowed "Ukrainian artillerymen to kill hundreds and destroy scores of vehicles with concentrated strikes," the Institute for the Study of War said. The report also added that rumors about a planned referendum to annex Kherson Oblast to Russia suggest "considerable confusion within the Russian leadership at various levels" about what is the best way to move forward and its prospect of securing the occupied territories.